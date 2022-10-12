Hallam jazz quartet to swing into action at the Millgate

AN EVENING guaranteed to go with a swing is Saddleworth Concerts Society’s opening season event at the Millgate Arts Centre, Delph.

The John Hallam Jazz Quartet will present an evening of swinging jazz classics and standards from the Great American Songbook on Wednesday, October 12 from 7.30pm. From the 1920s when Duke Ellington, Earl Hines and others in New Orleans to the 1930s when ‘King of Swing’ Benny Goodman brought the music to the rest of the world with his big band, swing became a national craze in America.

This first event of SCS’s 2022/23 season at the MAC provides the audience with a flavour of Harlem and to enjoy the music of Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, the Dorsey brothers and Glen Miller.

John Hallam is a renowned exponent of music from the swing era and a brilliant performer on clarinet and saxophone.

His quartet features Tom Kincaid on piano, Ed Harrison on bass and Jack Cotterill on drums; all of whom return to Delph following memorable and successful performances.

Expect music from the likes of Goodman, Count Basie, Charlie Mingus, George Shearing, Errol Garner and Sonny Rollins.

Seats are on general sale and can be booked online at www.millgateartscentre.co.uk by phone on 01457 874644 (booking fee of £1.80) or in person at the theatre box office.

Single tickets cost £16. Subscription for four concerts is £55. School children and music students £5.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

