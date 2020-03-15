Hannah’s in sparkling form for England

DIGGLE’S Hannah Diamond was one of three Manchester Thunder players selected to compete for England’s victorious team in the Netball Europe Under-17 Championships at Ebbw Vale. The 16-year-old pupil from The Blue Coat School, Oldham, made her international debut against Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Switzerland between March 6-8.

And it was a tournament to remember as England won all four games, beating Scotland 89-22, Northern Ireland 96-19, Switzerland 112-18 and Wales 74-37.

Hannah was a starter in all four games and she and her team-mates were awarded their first England caps by Jess Thirlby, the Vitality Roses head coach, as well as gold medals from Netball Europe.

Since she took up the sport at the age of eight, Hannah has enjoyed considerable success.

She was a member of the Thunder U17 squad that won England Netball’s National Performance League (NPL) in 2019.

She is also a member of Thunder’s U19 squad competing in England Netball’s NPL.

Her performance in the NPL earned Hannah a place at the England Netball Roses Academy summer camp, after which she was selected for the academy programme for 2019-20. Hannah, who is in her seventh season with Oldham Netball Club, also a member of their team that is competing in the North West Regional U16 League and aiming to qualify for England Netball’s National Clubs U16 Championships.

The former Diggle Primary pupil hopes to add a fourth National Clubs Championship winning medal to the three she has already won with Oldham, two at U14s and one at U16s.

Hannah also plays netball The Blue Coat School, where she is captain of the U16 team that has qualified for England Netball’s National Schools Championships at Stanborough School, Welwyn Garden City, on Saturday, March 14.

She is one of three Saddleworth-based girls in the Thunder and England youth set ups, the other two are Grasscroft girls Alicia Scholes and Yasmin Roebuck.

