Have your say on draft plan to determine Oldham’s future

RESIDENTS and businesses across Saddleworth can have their say on a variety of topics to help shape the future of Oldham over the next 15 years.

Oldham Council is preparing a new Local Plan – a document which will guide and manage growth and developments such as housing, the local economy and community facilities up to 2039.

Now that the document is at a draft plan stage, another consultation has opened to give people across the borough a further opportunity to express their views.

The Local Plan includes policies to address climate change and increase accessibility for residents, as well as supporting infrastructure such as education, utilities and transport.

It is being prepared alongside Places for Everyone – the long-term masterplan for jobs, homes and sustainable growth involving all Greater Manchester councils, with the exception of Stockport, which has been several years in the making.

Oldham’s Local Plan will ‘sit under’ Places for Everyone, thus addressing policies not covered by the framework and providing more detail on Oldham’s local planning priorities.

Councillor Elaine Taylor, Cabinet Member for Housing and Licensing, said: “The Local Plan is a really important document that will shape the future of Oldham for the next 15 years, including how we make decisions on planning applications.

“The home you live in, the building where you work, your local supermarket – all of these developments at some point will have been through the planning process.

“Planning affects many aspects of our lives, and this consultation is an opportunity for you to tell us what you think about the policies in the Draft Plan and to help shape the future of your town.”

People have until February 21, 2024, to take part in the consultation on the Draft Local Plan which can be done online at https://bigoldhamconvo.oldham.gov.uk/hub-page/the-local-plan

Comments can also be emailed to SPI.Consultations@oldham.gov.uk or addressed to:Strategic Planning and Information

Economy, Skills and Neighbourhoods

Room 310, Level 3

Civic Centre

West Street

Oldham

OL1 1UH

The council will also be hosting a number of drop-in sessions where people can get more information and share their views in person. Details of dates, times and venues will be shared at www.oldham.gov.uk/localplanreview

