Step back in time with Saddleworth Historical Society

TWO fascinating talks will be central to the forthcoming meetings of the Saddleworth Historical Society.

If you have no plans for Valentine’s Day, head down to Saddleworth Museum and Art Gallery in Uppermill for 7.30pm.

During the February 14 meeting, there will be an illustrated presentation by Christine Widdall entitled ‘A Victorian Society’.

Then on Wednesday, March 13, the historical society will reconvene at the High Street venue at the same time of 7.30pm.

This time, William M. Hartley will deliver a presentation called ‘Some Oldham Families: Stotts, Prockters, Holdens & Hartleys amongst others’.

For both meetings, admission will be free for Saddleworth Historical Society members. Non-members can also attend, for a fee of £3.

Everyone is welcome and refreshments will be available.

