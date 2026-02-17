Helen Mirren comes to Delph big screen in award-winning production

AWARD-WINNING actress Helen Mirren returns to the cinemas for the first time in more than a decade – and you can see it right here in Delph.

Dame Helen stars as Queen Elizabeth II in the Olivier and Tony award-winning hit production ‘The Audience’, directed by Stephen Daldry.

And thanks to National Theatre Live, it is being presented live on the big screen at The Millgate Arts Centre on Thursday, February 26 and Friday, March 13, starting at 7.30pm.

For 60 years, Queen Elizabeth II met with each of her 12 prime ministers in a private weekly meeting, known as The Audience.

From Winston Churchill to Margaret Thatcher and David Cameron, the Queen advised her prime ministers on matters both public and personal.

Through these private audiences, we see glimpses of the woman behind the crown and witness the moments that shaped a monarch.

Peter Morgan’s Netflix phenomenon The Crown was based on this hit play that was captured live from London’s West End in 2013 and went on to become one of the most-watched NT Live productions.

