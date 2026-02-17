Bitter-sweet musical comedy on big screen at Millgate Arts Centre

A BITTER-SWEET musical comedy is the latest offering on the big screen in Delph from Saddleworth Film Society.

First-time feature filmmaker Stéphane Ly-Cuong blends a heady cocktail of musical theatre, Vietnamese cuisine and second-generation tension for ‘In The Nguyen Kitchen’.

It will be showed at The Millgate Arts Centre on Monday, March 2, starting at 7.30pm (cert 12A).

It tells the story of Vietnamese-French actress Yvonne Nguyen (played by Clotilde Chevalier) who dreams of a successful career in musical theatre but her mother (Anh Tran Nghia) imagines a more conventional path.

Saddleworth Film Society presents ten art house films – one a month from September 2025 to June 2026 – at The Millgate Arts Centre in Delph. It is a varied season of recent world films in many languages, styles and genres.

The showings offer a great evening out, with a half-time interval to allow for a social drink or ice cream in the bar.

Individual tickets bought for £7 each and the society welcomes new members and guests.

For more details and to buy tickets, visit the Millgate website or email saddleworthfilmsociety@gmail.com

Saddleworth Film Society (SFS) is a voluntarily run, not-for-profit organisation and a member of the British Federation of Film Societies, now called Cinema for All.