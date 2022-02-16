Helicopter drama in Diggle

A MAN aged 62 was taken to hospital with a serious arm injury after a road traffic accident in Diggle.

Emergency services attended the incident on February 6 after reports of a collision between a car and a tree.

There were no reports of any arrests, but the A670 Standedge Road was closed for a short time.

The North West Air Ambulance, with two paramedics on board, was scrambled from City Airport, Barton.

Due to high winds, the pilot eventually landed his helicopter in a field off Huddersfield Road, Diggle, close to the site of the new Saddleworth School.

The landing site is the future location for a new housing development.

The paramedics then attended the incident on foot where they linked up with colleagues from the North West Ambulance Service, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue and Greater Manchester Police.

