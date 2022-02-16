Stamp it out! Posting a letter is set to change

POSTING a letter is set to change next year with the introduction of new barcoded stamps to enhance service security.

As a result, the Royal Mail urges its customers to use up any non-barcoded stamps before January 31, 2023.

To encourage this a ‘swap out’ scheme will be rolled out from March 31, 2022.

Customers will be able to print out a form on the RM website, call the customer experience team to ask for one or pick one up from their local Delivery Office’s Customer Service Point.

All existing stamps remain valid for postage in the usual way.

