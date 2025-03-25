Help bring Love to Lydgate at AGM

ALL are welcome to share their ideas and get involved with village life at Lydgate’s Annual General Meeting.

Residents’ group Love Lydgate is holding the meeting on Thursday, March 27 in the library at The White Hart, Lydgate, starting at 7pm.

It will involve the election of trustees for the next year. If you wish to be a trustee or stand for election as an officer, please get in touch.

If there are any other issues that you wish to raise, please put them in writing prior to the meeting by email to: lovelydgate@btinternet.com

Love Lydgate said: “Why not come along and play a part in keeping the village nice to look at a lovely place to live?

“Come along to share your ideas and see what you can do to help.”

If you are local, you are automatically a member of Love Lydgate. Find out more about the group on their Facebook page.

