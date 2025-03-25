Local hospice leaders head to Parliament to champion funding reform

THE CEO of Dr Kershaw’s Hospice joined hospice leaders at the Houses of Parliament this week, to ask MPs to support reforming the funding model for hospices.

During the event, the Greater Manchester Hospices Provider Collaborative asked MPs to sign a joint letter to the Minister of State for Health and Social Care.

The letter called for the government’s new 10-year health plan to include improvements to palliative and end-of-life care, and a reformation of the current hospice funding model.

Currently, £11.7bn is spent on healthcare for people in the last year of life in the UK, with 80 per cent spent in hospitals and four per cent on hospice care.

Since 2020, hospice costs in Greater Manchester have risen by 33 per cent, with two-thirds of costs paid for by fundraising within the local community.

With the demand for hospice services set to increase and the cost of living at an all-time high, this means that greater financial pressure is being put on residents.

Adele Doherty, CEO of Dr Kershaw’s Hospice, said: “The current funding model is simply not sustainable.

“While we are incredibly lucky to have the support we do, Dr Kershaw’s needs increased funding from the Government to provide the care the Oldham community deserves.

“People deserve to die with compassion and dignity, but due to underinvestment and rising costs, many hospices are struggling to maintain their services.

“As a nurse with 37 years of experience, I know how much pressure the NHS is under. Hospice care keeps care within the community, reducing hospital admissions, speeding up hospital discharges, and allowing people to choose where they die.

“By investing more in hospice care, we would not only be meeting the needs of patients, but supporting the NHS for future generations.”

