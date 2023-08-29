Help Saddleworth Players behind the scenes this season

SADDLEWORTH Players is looking for people to get involved in designing, building, painting and decorating sets for its shows at Delph’s Millgate Arts Centre in the 2023/24 season.

The amateur theatre company, based at the performing arts theatre on Stoneswood Road, is seeking new volunteers to become part of the team behind the scenes, with a whole range of skills needed.

You could get involved in the set design with the show production team at an early stage.

There is an opportunity to be part of a team working on the erection and painting and decorating of the set – from carpenters and electricians to people who can just carry things and make tea and coffee.

You could also help with the set-strike at the end of the run in cooperation with the stage manager after furniture and properties have been removed.

Anyone interested in getting involved should email saddleworthplayers@millgateartscentre.co.uk.

Millgate’s Golden Jubilee celebratory season will see five productions by the Saddleworth Players – kickstarted by ‘Curtain Up’ which runs from Saturday, September 30, to Saturday, October 7.

For more information, visit https://millgateartscentre.co.uk

