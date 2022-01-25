Help your health rise to new heights at Luna Moona

JOIN Luna Moona Yoga and Wellness Studio in Delph to help your health and wellbeing rising to new heights this year.

Having affectionately become known as ‘Luna’, this new studio on Delph New Road is drawing in students of all ages and abilities for their Yoga, Holistic Events, Aerial Arts, and specialises in Hot Yoga classes.

Hot yoga is practiced in the warmth created by infrared heat, heating objects rather than space.

The result is a more focused practice, a sense of deeper stretching and all round feel good factor.

Many beginners hop onto these classes so they are open to all.

The studio is owned and run by Emma, who lives in Saddleworth with her husband and three teenage children, as well as various animals. Emma began this yoga adventure following a number of years as a student herself, practicing a form of yoga called Iyengar.

When faced with a challenging time in a previous employment role, she turned even more to yoga and meditation.

Knowing the calming benefits of movement and mindfulness, she embarked on 200-hour yoga training to create a space where others could connect with their body and mind – and so began Luna Moona Yoga.

Emma, who is a FEDANT approved pregnancy and post natal yoga teacher, said: “At Luna we embrace everyone’s uniqueness, everyone’s amazing bodies and abilities.

Emma launched the business just as the Covid-19 pandemic hit but has created a thriving and welcoming set-up.

She said: “It has been a tough two years but we are incredibly grateful for the support of everyone who comes to Luna. Our students are friends really and it has created a truly magical place.

“It doesn’t matter if you can’t touch your toes or get into the more intense postures, all our teachers recognise you as individual and will gently guide you.

“Whatever the reason for stepping onto a mat at Luna you can be assured you will leave feeling lighter, full of joy and calm (if not a bit sweaty from the hot classes!).

“Yoga is a way to quieten the mind to be able to move from ‘doing’ into ‘being’, and at Luna you are encouraged to find your own level, style and be individual.”



Luna has classes for everyone in hot yoga, beginners, ashtanga, meditation and relaxation, pregnancy, mum and baby, yin, barre, aerial hoop, aerial hammock and workshops.

Six teachers – Emma, Camille, Darby, Eve, Jo and Elisha – run classes seven days a week with times to suit everyone.

Jo began training in aerial arts in 2015, with aerial hoop quickly becoming her favourite discipline, and she now coaches students from beginners to high intermediate level.

Camille teaches power yoga and says her most skin-pinching experience was teaching a class at a Buddhist Monastery in Nepal where “they probably taught me more than I taught them!”

Darby teaches barre and hot yoga and was previously a triathlete. She brings her Canadian charm in her welcoming energetic classes twice a week.

Eve teaches ashtanga classes and makes all the crazy postures look effortless.

The newest teacher Elisha, currently back in the UK from her home in South America, is grounding and supportive in her Rise and Shine classes on Saturday mornings.

The studio also runs yoga retreats and wellbeing events where you can unwind or discover some new skills – take a look at the website for more details.

• Find out more online www.lunamoonayoga.co.uk or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

