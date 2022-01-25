Get healthy this New Year – and beyond

A GREENFIELD health focused café is encouraging people to start the New Year with a healthy lifestyle – and keep it going.

The café and cold pressed juice company, on Chew Valley Road, specialises in healthy food and drinks, using seasonal produce and organic where possible.

They serve breakfast, lunch and takeaway, with choices including vegan, vegetarian, chicken/fish dishes which are all nutritious, balanced and organic where possible.

All their guilt-free treats, soups and dressings/sauces are all vegan friendly and they also specialise in gluten free options, low salt and refined sugar free recipes.

They said: “Health Honey believes being healthy is a lifestyle – and not just for January.

“Our philosophy is all about being as sustainable as possible and inspiring people to lead a healthy life, both body and mind.

“We offer healthy balanced meals here at the café or made-to-order Health Honey at home prepared meals.

“All recipes are put together by in house nutritionist. “We make our cold pressed juices in house daily. Juicing is an easy way to get extra goodness into your diet and our reset package is a great way to improve gut health and kick start your journey.

“We also have a new range of our own organic supplements, available in store and online.”

• Visit Health Honey at 93 Chew Valley Road, Greenfield, OL3 7JJ on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am-3pm (closed on Tuesdays).

Find out more on their website healthhoney.co.uk or call 01457 877746. You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

