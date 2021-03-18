Here we row again! Frank plots another seaman’s mission

HARDLY had he stepped foot on dry land when Atlantic adventurer Frank Rothwell decided he wanted to reprise his ocean crossing.

So, providing his plans proceed with a fair wind Frank will cast-off for another 3,000 miles journey in January 2023.

“It will be the right time to do it,” said the 70-year-old Greenfield businessman.

“I have already ordered the boat so it is something I can work towards,” he said matter of factly. And the wife (Judith) is happy with it.”

Frank is undecided at this early stage whether he will fundraise again for Alzheimer’s Research UK or choose another charity.

But donations continue to come in more than a month after he finished his marathon row in 56 days, 2 hours and 41 minutes.

At the time of going to press Frank’s fundraising total stood at £1,064,030.

“To raise a £1 million for such a worthwhile charity is phenomenal,” he enthused.

“I have had nearly 10,000 donations from all over the world.



“And because I have been on the television in America I am getting donations in dollars now.”

It’s not only money that has been flooding in; so too messages of congratulations.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron, who is President of Alzheimer’s Research UK, has sent his words of appreciation and gratitude.

Across the political divide, Oldham East and Saddleworth MP Debbie Abrahams, and Cherie Blair, wife of ex Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair, have also been in touch.

So too Bear Grylls who met Frank when the Saddleworth pensioner appeared on TV adventure reality show in 2017.

Frank’s only disappointment as he headed towards journey’s end in Antigua was hearing this year’s Whit Friday band contest had been cancelled for a second successive year.

Chair of the Greenfield Whit Friday Competition, Frank admitted: “It is going to take quite a bit to get us up and running again. We need around £9,000 to fund it so it’s something we will need to look at.”

Asked if he might do a smaller, less exotic row for the cause Frank laughed: “Raising money for a local charity might be easier to tell people.

“But you don’t have the same amount of people to donate than for a charity that benefits the world.”

