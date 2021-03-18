Dobcross man escapes jail after pleading guilty to child pornography charges

A DOBCROSS man has received a suspended jail sentence after pleading guilty to three charges of making indecent pseudo-photographs of a child.

Alan Travis, 56, also admitted possessing an extreme pornographic image of a person performing intercourse with an animal.

Travis was handed a six-month prison term, suspended for two years, for making five category A images.

He was sentenced to two months each for making 8 category B images and 62 category C photographs, both to run concurrently with the main count.

There was no separate penalty for possessing the animal image. All offences took place on October 2, 2018.

Travis pled guilty at Greater Manchester Magistrates Court, sitting at Ashton, and was committed to Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester for sentencing.

He was ordered to sign the sexual offenders’ register for seven years and will be the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for seven years.

