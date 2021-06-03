Heroes and villains descend on Delph for scarecrow trail

A HOST of heroes and villains have swapped the big screen for Delph’s streets for the return of the annual village scarecrow trail.

This year’s theme has brought the most loved and hated characters from TV, films and books alive in the windows and gardens of homes and businesses.

Follow the trail until Sunday, June 13 and identify as many of the scarecrows as you can.

Entry forms/maps are available from Delph Post office and Delph Co-op.

Entry is free for this year’s event sponsored by Delph Community Association. There will be a draw for prizes from all correct entries submitted.

