Free wellbeing sessions boost for men over 50

ARE you feeling less able or mobile than you used to? Can you breathe and move freely? Do you sometimes struggle to switch off and fully relax? How well are you sleeping?

If you’re a man over 50 and want to improve any of these things, then new wellbeing sessions on Zoom could be just the thing for you.

The free five-week course, aimed at improving the mental and physical wellbeing of local men, is being run by Your Home Yoga Community Interest Company.

Launched during the pandemic by Louise Corlett and Debbie Cumming, Your Home Yoga has already been helping people across the community with online wellbeing sessions in their own homes.

After noticing that fewer men were taking part, the pair secured funding from Action Together Oldham to provide something especially for that category and age group.

Although the funding is for men in Oldham who are over 50 years of age, they will welcome those from other areas and of any age if there are spaces remaining.

Debbie and Louise, who are both qualified and experienced yoga teachers, said: “During the pandemic, we realised fewer men were taking part in our online wellbeing sessions.

“However, those that were reported to not only really enjoying the sessions, but also were experiencing great improvement in their physical and mental wellbeing.

“We’ve recently been awarded funding by Action Together Oldham to deliver some free sessions to men in Oldham over 50 years of age.”

The weekly 60-minute sessions on Zoom start the week commencing June 7, with the option of Monday 5.30pm-6.30pm or Wednesday 10am-11am.

The sessions are accessible to all and can be done from a seated position or standing. They will practice techniques designed to increase joint mobility, improve muscle strength, overall balance and co-ordination, breathing, focus, concentration and mood.

In each session you can expect to spend some time finding ways to move each part of the body, comfortably, without pain. You will also be invited to fully relax and spend the last 10 minutes, either seated or lying down, enjoying a guided relaxation.

If you would like to attend, want more details or to discuss further, email Debbie and Louise at yourhomeyoga@outlook.com. If you would like to find out more about the classes on offer, visit their website www.yourhomeyoga.co.uk

