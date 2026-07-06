High School Musical is ready to break free at The Lowry

Images by Phil Tragen

Twenty years after Disney’s High School Musical became a cultural phenomenon, a brand-new stage production is heading to Salford. Ian Cheeseman looks ahead to what promises to be one of the biggest musical theatre events of summer 2026.

Back in the 1970s, I remember Grease being the biggest musical of our generation. The songs of Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta were everywhere, from Top of the Pops and Radio 1 to school discos and even the local shops. You simply couldn’t get away from it. I even remember our local B&Q somehow getting hold of a copy of the film and showing it on a continuous loop, attracting crowds of children while their parents browsed hammers, garden furniture and table lamps.

Having said that, most of us didn’t want to get away from it because it was brilliant. It was packed with positivity and escapism, a love story every teenager could relate to and, of course, unforgettable songs.

There have been plenty of excellent musicals since then, but when High School Musical burst onto the Disney Channel in 2006, a new generation embraced it in exactly the same way we had embraced Grease. Its stars — Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale and Corbin Bleu — were largely unknown at the time, but as the made-for-TV movie exploded in popularity, they became household names and the show made a social impact that few could have predicted.

Twenty years on from its debut, Disney’s High School Musical has been reimagined for the stage by Hope Mill Theatre founders Joseph Houston and William Whelton. The production will run at The Lowry’s Lyric Theatre from 22 August to 19 September 2026 before transferring to London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. The new version promises an immersive East High experience, with extended staging and on-stage seating placing audiences right in the heart of the action.

I was fortunate enough to attend the launch event and, judging by the reaction in the room, excitement is already building. We heard performances from Tobias Turley, winner of ITV’s Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream, and Leonor Correia, who has starred in Six.

The pair delivered stunning renditions of two of the show’s most iconic songs, The Start of Something New and Breaking Free. I’ll be playing those performances on my radio show Break-a-Leg so listeners can judge for themselves.

We also heard from Jason Donovan, who will take on the role of Coach Bolton in the Salford production. The former Neighbours and Joseph star spoke passionately about the impact High School Musical had on his own family and his enthusiasm for being part of this new production.

The songs brought back personal memories too. I particularly remember my son Steven performing Breaking Free in our back garden with a group of neighbouring children after becoming inspired by the film. Even then, his passion for performing was obvious. He has since gone on to enjoy considerable success in the world of amateur theatre and, by a lovely coincidence, his next role will be Link Larkin in Hairspray — a character famously played on screen by Zac Efron.

The cherry on top at the launch was a special video appearance from KayCee Stroh, who played Martha Cox in the original film trilogy. Fans will be delighted to know that she will appear in this production as the much-loved Ms Darbus, giving audiences a direct link back to the film that started it all.

With a cast that blends established musical theatre talent, Disney nostalgia and a fresh immersive approach, this production looks set to appeal both to those who grew up watching the original film and to a new generation discovering East High for the first time.

High School Musical feels destined to be one of the hottest tickets of the summer. If you’re thinking of going, my advice is simple: don’t leave it too late.

After all, we’re all in this together.

Disney’s High School Musical, The Lowry, Salford

22 August – 19 September 2026 https://thelowry.com/whats-on/high-school-musical-nk2f