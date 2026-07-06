Saddleworth runner breaks records in 500-mile journey – complete with blisters 

A DIGGLE runner has created history after travelling more than 530 miles on his own in 10 days.

Not bad when you consider Steve Hurren did the second lot of 268 while suffering from blisters!

Records tumbled as the 52-year-old set a record for the fastest one-way self-supported journey of the Pennine Way – four days, six hours and 59 minutes.

But far from being happy, he set off back as a competitor of the Spine Race, completing a total of 536 miles in 10 days, four hours and 46 minutes, breaking a record that had also stood for 36 years.

After beginning his running odyssey by doing Couch to 5k in 2019 to help with mental health issues caused by burnout in his former job, he ran the equivalent of Mount Everest more than three times.

The effects could be seen as Mr Hurren admits he was ‘waddling like a duck’ for three days after completing this journey and he admits the reaction when he told people he was doing 268 miles on his own is universal – “You’re a bloody nutter.”

However, the feeling seeing the finish in the Scottish borders, along with the mental boost running long distances brings him, outweighed the pain.

Detailing his journey, which took in all kinds of weather, Mr Hurren said; “I drove up to Kirk Yetholm, because that’s where the Spine Race finishes, then did there to Edale, registered for the Spine Race, had a kit check, and then went back the following way.

“On the way down, there was no accommodation or anything like that. There are prime spots for sleeping. There’s a set of toilets at Hadrian’s Wall at Greenhead and it’s got a lean-to at the back, so I just set up camp back there.

“Then there’s this little fantastic place about halfway along the Pennine Way called Clove Lodge.

“I slept in there, then the owners had breakfast with me, and there’s a bird hide where I slept for two-and-a half-hours before doing the final stretch without any.

“I’d spoken to the event’s operations manager in January, when I was volunteering, saying, ‘Look, I’m contemplating this idea, would you be okay with it?’ And he said, ‘That’s fine, just let us know a few days before you set off.’

“When I got to Edale, he and the owner of the Spine race greeted me and said, ‘You’re absolutely brilliant.’

“And I was in Gargrave, having three ice creams and a cup of coffee, when another competitor said, ‘Have you heard about the fella doing it twice?’ I said, ‘Yesh, you’re looking at him.’”

Running 268 miles is enough to give you blisters, running another 268 while suffering from them is enough to induce tears in many.

But Mr Hurren did it, treating himself along the way.

He added: “I’d been in absolute agony since Alston when I got blisters. I never get them, so it’s taught me an awful lot about blister care.

“I had good knowledge, but I never had to put it into practice. It wasn’t until I finished the leg going down that I realised I had so many blisters and I had to start caring for them.

“Essentially what you do is you get a syringe and make a piercing right on the edge of the blister. Try and get as much of the liquid out as possible and leave the roof on, do not take the roof off.

“You put some antiseptic ointment on and then cover it in tape. The problem is that they can then reseal, meaning you get more fluid in them.

“You’ve really got to stop at aid stations and spend some time doing exactly the same thing again. It’s a pain because it takes time, but if you don’t do it, you will end up having to retire.

“I had four or five blisters. The worst one was right on the edge of my big toe.”

Despite suffering from blisters, Mr Hurren completed his return trip – the longest distance a man used to ultra-distances had done.

And the former pension actuary, who advised corporate firms on schemes for their employees – now a personal shopper at Tesco on Huddersfield Road in Oldham – told Saddleworth Independent the mental effect running has had on him.

The man known on social media as Keen Runner continued: “I’d burned out from my career, basically.

“I just put everything into my career, so I needed something to focus on to take my mind away from it.

“I thought, ‘I’ll take up running.’ We’re in a gorgeous part of the country and I’d done a bit of hiking prior to that.

“I live 300 yards from the Pennine Way, so my natural affinity is to that. It just went from there.

“I did my first half-marathon in 2020 or 2021 on the road and I hated it. There was a half-marathon round here, a trail half-marathon, and I found that much better.

“My little brother, ever ambitious, was like, ‘You’ve done that now. Sign up to an ultra.’ We did that and I fell in love with it from there. Somehow, the mileage you do just kind of creeps up and creeps up.

“Given that I came into this sport very late, I’m not fast but I found my sweet spot. It’s just very long events. I find I’m good on endurance.

“But when I got to Kirk Yetholm, my main feeling was, ‘Thank God I’m there.’

“Yet when I finished my older challenges – I’d done over 300 miles before – I’d always felt I had more in the tank.

“By the time I got there, though, I was so spaced out from being sleep deprived, but I’d always encourage people to be as active as possible.

“And I’m definitely glad I did it.

“I’m a very happy person. When I set off, I didn’t know if I’d get down to the start of the Spine Race because there are so many uncertain things that could go wrong.”

Having run more than 530 miles, do not think Mr Hurren is putting his feet up. He already has his next event on the calendar, a relatively short 215 miles in August’s Race Across Scotland.

And his bucket list race is the Jungle Ultra, which takes place through the rain forest in Peru’s Manu National Park.