Hiroshima Day vigil to be held in Uppermill

Residents are being invited to gather in Uppermill this week for a Hiroshima Day vigil organised by Saddleworth Peace Group, commemorating the victims of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and calling for a world free of nuclear weapons.

The vigil will take place at 6pm on Thursday, August 6 outside the Uppermill Methodist Church. Organisers say the event will provide an opportunity for people to remember the “horrific effect of atomic weapons” and to stand together in support of peace.

In a statement, Saddleworth Peace Group said the gathering comes at a time when the UK Government is planning to spend £63.6 billion on the “Defence Nuclear Enterprise”. The group is encouraging residents to come together “in solidarity, for hope and a world free from nuclear weapons”.

Organisers hope the vigil will feature contributions from Debbie Abrahams MP, Barbara Beelley, chair of Saddleworth Parish Council and its Peace Champion, and Jacqui Burke from GM&D CND.

The event is open to all members of the public.