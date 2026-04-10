Historic Delph home with riverside setting on the market

A striking period property in the heart of Delph has come to market, offering buyers the chance to own a character-filled home set within picturesque surroundings.

Springwood House, a Grade II-listed stone residence, is on the market for £950,000 and sits within beautifully landscaped gardens, complete with three separate seating areas designed to capture sunlight throughout the day. The setting is further enhanced by the gentle sound of a nearby river and a tranquil pond.

Inside, the home retains a wealth of original features, with an elegant entrance hallway showcasing Victorian tiled flooring, solid oak floors and preserved period details.

The lounge is rich in character, featuring sash windows, Georgian pitched pine flooring and a multifuel stove, alongside far-reaching views across Saddleworth’s countryside.

A formal dining room continues the traditional charm with original flooring and a B.D. & Co multifuel stove, while an additional reception room, currently used as a home office, includes a stone fireplace and access to a practical porch area.

The bespoke kitchen has been designed to complement the property’s heritage, with original stone flooring and a gas-fuelled Aga set within an inglenook fireplace. Integrated appliances and Corian worktops sit alongside a door leading out to a patio area ideal for evening sun. A separate utility room and WC add further convenience.

Upstairs, there are four spacious bedrooms, many retaining original fireplaces, all enjoying views over the surrounding landscape. Two bathrooms serve the property, including one with a freestanding bath.

Externally, the home offers ample off-road parking, a substantial garage and well-maintained gardens, with a private enclosed rear garden featuring a rose-covered trellis.

The property is being marketed by West Riding Estate Agents, with viewings now available.