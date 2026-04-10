Gentle humour meets social insight in The Little French Cinema screening

ENJOY gentle humour, social insight and beautiful scenery as The Little French Cinema presents a screening of ‘À L’Abordage’.

The comedy drama (cert 12A) will be shown in French with English subtitles on Thursday, April 16 at Oldham Library, starting at 7pm.

Félix and his best friend Chérif, travel to the south of France to surprise Alma, a girl Felix has just met, who is on holiday with her family.

The film, directed by Guillaume Brac, adapts the Rohmerian relationship tradition to a more multi-cultural and 21st Century setting utilising.

Refreshments will be available free of charge in the foyer prior to the screening from 6.15pm. Please bring your own cup/mug to reduce waste.

The screening is part of The Little French Cinema’s fourth season, now an acknowledged part of Oldham’s cultural scene.

Tickets can be booked in advance for individual films at £5 plus booking fee through Eventbrite.co.uk

Alliance Française members wishing to take advantage of the two tickets for the price of one offer should purchase one ticket through Eventbrite then email littlefrenchcinema@gmail.com or phone 07742 982632 to reserve the free ticket.

A limited number of tickets will be available on the door – £6 cash or card.

The next screening from The Little French Cinema will be ‘L’innocent’ (The Innocent), a crime/comedy drama on Thursday, July 2. Find out more on their Facebook page.