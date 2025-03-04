Companies invited to enter prestigious Oldham Business Awards

COMPANIES of all sizes and guises across the borough are invited to put themselves forward for this year’s prestigious Oldham Business Awards (OBAs).

The awards, now in their 17th year, recognise and reward business excellence, acumen and entrepreneurial spirit.

They also celebrate the community contribution made by local good causes, which saw £2,500 donated to both Mahdlo Youth Zone and Dr Kershaw’s Hospice at last year’s gala.

This year’s awards nominations/applications and judging process is now open and will culminate in a glittering awards night when the winners are revealed on Friday, October 3.

Each year the OBAs steering group – volunteers from a diverse range of local businesses – and category sponsors have the challenging task of selecting winners of 11 awards and the Special Recognition Award.

The 2025 awards remain under the stewardship of David Wadsworth, the Oldham-born and bred MD and founder of Cornerstone Design and Marketing based in Lees.

Mr Wadsworth launched Cornerstone – OBA finalists in 2012, 2018 and 2019 – from the attic of his parents’ home and now employs 35 people across all marketing disciplines.

He said: “Last year’s awards highlighted the depth and breadth of Oldham’s business community and it’s a privilege, and a pleasure, to begin the process all over again so we can celebrate the best and most inspiring organisations and business individuals in the borough.

“Over the years, the Oldham Business Awards have seen thousands of outstanding businesses and people nominated and shortlisted, so I encourage all Oldham businesses, and everyone involved in them, to take an active part.

“Once again, we’re proud to be supporting two organisations which do great work and provide vital support services in our communities – Mahdlo Youth Zone and Dr Kershaw’s Hospice – which will both benefit from donations once the event is concluded.”

More than 100 people attended a launch night hosted by Caroline Whitmore of ITV Granada Reports held at Billington’s in Oldham, courtesy of Krzysztof Zemlik, who won the OBA special recognition award in 2023 for his sympathetic and sustainable restoration of the former dance academy on Ascroft Street.

The keynote speaker was former star of Rugby League and Union, Mike Ford, who shared his leadership insights after 30 years as a player, coach, and now managing director at Oldham RLFC.

As a player in League, he won 10 Great Britain caps, toured Down Under, and played for top clubs here and in Australia, including Wigan and Oldham (twice).

In Union, he was defence coach when Ireland won the Six Nations triple crown and he has worked in key roles for Saracens, Bath, Toulon in France, Dallas Griffins in the USA, and Leicester Tigers.

After working in Ireland, he became England’s defence coach and was part of the coaching team that guided the team to the 2007 World Cup Final. He has also worked as defence coach for the British and Ireland Lions.

At last year’s awards ceremony, more than 500 people saw comedian and actor Johnny Vegas join Caroline Whitmore, Granada Reports entertainment correspondent, to announce the winners.

The night culminated in the Special Recognition Award, which went to former OBAs Chair Steve Kilroy, who retired from the role in 2023 after 15 years at the helm.

An opportunity to become a headline sponsor for this year’s OBAs is currently available, alongside Albion House Wealth Management and Oldham Council. Category and associate sponsorships are also still available.

Find out more about being a sponsor as well as how to enter the awards through the Oldham Business Awards website.

