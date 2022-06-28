Holes-in-one for Dawn and Dave

DAWN White and Dave Rhodes have celebrated holes-in-one at Saddleworth Golf Club.

Dawn’s ace came in the Ladies Spring Open at the 10th as she holed from the tee using a five wood on the uphill hole.

Yet Diggle-based Dawn took it in her stride as this was the third hole in one, the other two coming at Saddleworth’s second and on an away day at Moortown, Leeds.

“I would say the first hole-in-one was the biggest shock,” she explained.

As the hole was uphill, Dawn, who works for a family-owned company, did not see the ball disappear.

She said: “I hit it straight and knew it would be close, but never imagined it would be in the hole.

“The other two girls were short and chipping on to the green, so they weren’t with me when I found my ball.

“It was a bit quiet, though we celebrated when we got back to the clubhouse.”

Dawn has been a member at Saddleworth since 1992, though she had earlier had a spell at the club as a junior before taking a break from the sport.

Dave’s hole-in-one came at the second hole during a seniors’ Alliance match against Worsley.

He used a six iron and the ball bounced twice on the green before disappearing into the hole.

“I didn’t see it go into the hole, but my opponents witnessed it,” he recalled.

Dave added it has been a lengthy wait of more than half a century before achieving the feat.

“I started playing golf aged 12 and am now 63. I have been close four times previously, probably within an inch, but it was great that this one finally went in,” explained Dave who lives in Greenfield.

Dave only joined Saddleworth having played for 50 years at Werneth where he had won many majors, though a hole-in-one had always eluded him.

It was a good day for Dave, who runs his own civil engineering company, as he won his match 2&1 while the team was also victorious.

Despite her hole in one, Dawn’s team was not in the prizes.

Sue Knebel, Liz Pugh and Jean Dervan amassed 78 points to triumph in the team Stableford.

Runners-up with 71 points were Pam Tomlinson (Saddleworth), Lynn Kershaw (Brookdale) and Janet Thorpe (Oldham).

Winner of Mrs Clegg’s, a singles Stableford, was Angela Gerrard (35pts) while Pam Taylor (34) was second.

Victory in the Coronation Foursomes went to Fiona Hesten and Janice Nicholson with 31 points on the card from runners-up Pauline Richardson and Eileen Waddington.

The women’s Reverse Goulash, a team Stableford, was won by Jean Dervan, Linda Newman and Liz Pugh with 86 points.

Runners up with 79 were Jo Jacombs, Maxine Parfitt and Tracey Rowbotham.

The Cyril Taylor Greensome was won by Duncan Midgley and Steve Castle (64) on the card from Mick Harrington and Will Potts. Third were Neil Bamford and Steve Dawson (67).

Winners of a four-person team Stableford were Peter Norbury, Dave Rhodes, Jon Barnes and Dave Sarsfield with 90 points.

Runners-up were Jade Jackson, Adam McKenna, David Taylor and Andrew Milnes, also with 90 points while in third place with 86 were Jonny Fancy, Lee Melia, Lee Blainey and Phil Ramsker.

Paul S Brammer shot a nett 65 to win a singles medal from Gary Hall (67) and Mike Cocker (69) who were second and third respectively.

Malc McVeigh and Darren Smith won a four-ball betterball Stableford on the card from Tony McNamara and Stuart Chamberlain after both pairs amassed 43 points.

In third place with 42 points were John Nuttall and Nigel Broomhead.

Phil Sheerin won division one of a singles Stableford with 41 points to finish ahead of runner-up David Pullen (40) and Graham Hall (38) who was third.

Topping division two was Shaun Cooke (41) from Glenn Wilkinson (40) and Michael Keighery (39).

Adam Pritchard (41pts) headed division one of a singles Stableford. Runner-up was Michael Cocker (40) on the card from Simon Halliwell.

Division two was won by Lee Spratt (43) from Ian Bennett (41) and Ken Shadford (39) who were second and third.

Winner of a singles medal was Bryn Parfitt (65) from second-placed Ian Bennett (66) and Michael Noble (67) who was third.

Alan Squires and Lee Blainey amassed 47 points for victory in a four-ball betterball Stableford.

Jeff Howarth and Angela Gerrard (46) were runners-up on the card from Robert Heap and Dave Ashton.

Michael Cocker claimed the first division hours in a singles Stableford with 41 points from Marcus Wray (40) and Allan Entwistle.

Division two honours went to Nick Kerin (40) from Tom Potts (39) and Andy Thornton (37).

Hugo Bridge and Steve Clarke (Heyrose) were winners of the four-ball betterball open as they scored 49 points in the Stableford.

Runners-up were Saddleworth’s Lee Blainey and Jonny Fancy with 47 points while third were Scott Minton and Michael Smith (Hanging Gate) with 46.

Winner of a singles Stableford on the ‘Road to Royal Lytham’ was Matthew Jackson with 41 points. Second was Phil Stevenson (39) on the card from Paul Baddeley.

Alex Jackson claimed top spot in the first division of a singles Stableford with 39 points. Secon was Nigel Rhodes (36) on in the card from Ben Chadderton.

Adam McKenna headed division two from Andy Thornton (38) and Dave Ashton (37).

Nigel Kippax and Peter Gill amassed 46 points to triumph in the seniors’ open four-ball betterball Stableford.

Ian Bennett and Simon Miskell (44) were runners-up while third were Dave Bunting and John Heaton (43) on the card from Richard Badrock and Fred Leek.

Tom Gallagher won a singles Stableford with 39 points on the card from Roger Devy. Third was Graham Bearpark (38).

Saddleworth B beat Stamford 3-2 at neutral course Werneth to reach the final of the Oldham & District Golf League Cup for the first time since 1999.

It was a dramatic victory as with four holes left, four of the five Saddleworth pairs were trailing.

However, a final effort from the team made it 2-2 before Dave Whaley and Peter Durrans triumphed in the deciding game at the first hole of sudden death.

Saddleworth’s handicap six to 15 team is currently top of the Halifax, Huddersfield and District League.

In the same league’s scratch foursomes qualifier, Adam and Lee Rowbotham have win through to the matchplay stage.

And in the handicap foursomes qualifier, Dave Whaley and Dave Pullen have also progressed to the matchplay stage.

Saddleworth were beaten at home by Prestwich in the Manchester Alliance’s City Glass Foursomes.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

