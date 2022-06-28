Stephen is king of the Castle

STEPHEN Castle may be questioning the need for new clubs after winning the Committee Cup, Saddleworth Golf Club’s first major of the season, with his old set.

Two steady rounds of nett 68 and 69 for a two-round total of 137 gave Stephen a two-shot margin of victory over Paul Jackson (70 and 69 for 139). In third place was Steve Goodwin (76 and 65 for 141).

Stephen, 62, found himself one shot off the pace going into the second round as Terry Walsh’s 67 led the way after 18 holes.

But the early morning start proved to Stephen’s liking in the second round as he posted 69. The best score of the second round was Steve Baron’s 66.

Though Stephen has not taken delivery of his new clubs, the purchase had clearly persuaded the current ones to perform better.

“I have had the clubs since 1995 and, despite having had them refurbished, they are showing their age,” admitted Stephen whose handicaps for then two rounds were nine and eight respectively.

“I didn’t hole a putt over the two rounds – I putted 76 times – but the rest of my game was good.”

This was the third major at Saddleworth for Stephen, a design engineer on the railways, who had previously won Mountain Ash and Vice-Captain’s Prize.

Stephen, who used to live Diggle before moving to Meltham, has been a member at Saddleworth since 2009 having previously played at Willow Valley.

Lee Rowbotham’s 71 was the lowest gross score in round one while Stephen Pullen’s 69 was the best in the second round.

Runners-up spot was special for Paul after returning to Saddleworth having taken a break from the game for several years.

