Holiday lets plan for popular Grasscroft pub

A GRASSCROFT pub will have four holiday lets included in a slightly extended building if plans are given the go ahead.

Those running The Farrars Arms, on Oldham Road, want to restore its second floor to the size it was before a fire.

And they believe they will add to Saddleworth’s economy.

As part of the proposal, the men’s toilets will be relocated with a new kitchen area being created following the removal of some small sections of internal walls currently forming a pot wash area and men’s toilets.

A second floor extension is proposed but documents state it ‘will restore an original part of the building that was lost to a fire some years ago.’

The Farrars Arms – owned by Rob Norbury, who also has Muse and The Annexe in Uppermill as well as District in Lees – has established itself as a popular destination since he took it on in 2017.

However, his long-term vision has always been to have short-term holiday lets put into space that is virtually redundant.

Documents add: “The proposal will make efficient use of an existing building and maximise the use of the upper floors with a use that is compatible with the established pub at ground floor level.

“The upper floors are underused and not suitable for additional seating areas for the pub because of access and operational constraints.

“They are currently underused and, with the exception of a small amount of storage space, cannot be of benefit to the pub.

“The pub industry is under considerable pressure dealing with the hangover from the Covid-19 pandemic, increased product costs and now facing rising energy costs.”

As part of the plan, all the units will be accessed through the rear of the building, with an external staircase being replaced.

The existing second floor window to the left of the front will be changed and two new small ones will be installed at the back, one of which will replace an existing door opening.

Parking spaces for use in connection with the proposed holiday let units will be allocated within the pub car park across the road.

And documents state: “Demand for holiday accommodation in Saddleworth is high and the provision of the four units proposed, with an on-site food and drink establishment, close to the tourist attractions and open countryside that the area offers is considered to be is ideal to generate additional income for the applicant and contribute to the local economy by providing quality accommodation for visitors.

“The proposed development will provide jobs for local people, secure the full use of the building and enable diversification of the applicant’s business to help safeguard against future financial uncertainty faced by many businesses within the food and drink industry.

“The proposal involves work to the exterior of the building that will enhance its character and appearance and maximise its use, thereby securing its long-term future.”

Any concerns the holiday lets will impact of The Farrars Arms’ neighbours have also been allayed.

Statements continue: “The proposed holiday let accommodation should not have any adverse impact on the amenity of existing residential neighbours.

“The holiday let use is unlikely to cause any more noise and disturbance than the current established situation.

“The implementation of the proposed development will bring about public benefit in terms of economic and physical investment and enhance the visual amenity of the area to the benefit of this part of Grasscroft.

“It will enhance an existing building of interest within a sustainable location and add to its vitality by allowing an established food and drink business to offer tourism accommodation.”

Oldham Council’s Planning committee will decide whether to grant or refuse planning permission.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

