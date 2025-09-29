Holmfirth Artweek raises £40,000 for charities

EYE-CATCHING art decked the walls at more than 40 venues as the much-loved Holmfirth Artweek raised £40,000 for charities.

Visitors were able to view and purchase art from a variety of artists, both new and returning, at venues across the Holme Valley and beyond throughout the week.

The main exhibition at Holmfirth Civic Hall featured more than 400 exhibitors and 2,000 artworks, while more than 40 venues also opened their doors to create the Fringe.

A proportion of everything sold is donated to local charities, this year raising £40,000 which will be split between local hospice charity The Kirkwood and long-standing charity partner Macmillan Cancer Support.

Artweek is one of the UK’s largest and longest running annual open art exhibitions and offers something for everyone, with a large variety of styles, subjects, and mediums.

In addition, there were workshops running throughout the week and demonstrations too.

The Holmfirth Artweek Team is passionate about working had to bring this event to the community and ensuring that causes close to the community’s hearts benefit from the money raised.

The date is already in the diary for next year’s event – Sunday, July 5 to Saturday, July 11 – which promises to be the biggest event to date as it celebrates 60 years of the Artweek.

For further information visit the website: www.holmfirthartweek.org.uk or follow Artweek on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

For anyone who would like to become a ‘Friend’ of Artweek and attend the Preview event next year to get a first look at what is on sale, visit the website.