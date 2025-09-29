Fun, fancy dress and more at Cavallo Coffee Box’s Charity Dog Show

THERE will be fun, fancy dress, tricks, treats and more at Cavallo Coffee Box’s third annual Charity Dog Show.

The event takes place at the coffee trailer on Millcroft Lane in Delph on Sunday, October 5 from 10am, offering lots of fun classes suitable for all the family.

Classes include prettiest female, most handsome male, best pup, best veteran, best rescue, best pedigree, loveable scruff, waggiest tail, dog that looks like its owner, best trick, young handler, fastest Bonio eater, fancy dress, best eyelashes, eyebrows or beard, best canine teddy bear (can include stuffed toys), dog the judge would like to take home, and a ‘fastest six legs’ (dog and owner agility course) competition.

There will be rosettes and prizes handed out for all the classes, and a Best in Show Championship class for all class winners.

The event is being held in aid of PAWS, which helps to rescue, rehabilitate and re-home dogs and cats across Saddleworth, Oldham, Rochdale, Todmorden, Calder Valley, Halifax and Burnley.

Cavallo is looking for sponsors for the classes at £10/class to help cover the cost of rosettes and prizes. All sponsors will be mentioned on social media posts and on the day. Get in touch with Sue at Cavallo Coffee Box for more information.

To find out more, visit Cavallo Coffee Box’s Facebook page.