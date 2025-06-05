Homelessness charity hosts Volunteers’ Week celebration meal

MOSSLEY-based homelessness charity, Emmaus, celebrated Volunteers’ Week 2025 with a special community meal to thank their local volunteers.

On Wednesday, June 4, the organisation hosted a community meal, bringing together their local volunteers to celebrate and say thank you.

22 of the charity’s volunteers attended to enjoy the evening meal alongside Emmaus staff and companions – people supported by the charity.

Val, part of the Emmaus Mossley volunteer team, said: “The celebration meal was great fun and a good chance to meet the volunteers you don’t normally see when you only do a couple of days a week. Being able to attend this event made me feel completely appreciated by the community that I’m trying to help.”

Emmaus Mossley supports people who have experienced homelessness by providing them with a home, companionship, tailored support and work opportunities. The charity is supported by a team of more than 60 volunteers, including trustees, people who give their time and skills on a weekly basis, and people who help at events and remotely.

Andrea, an Emmaus volunteer who helps within the charity’s Secondhand Superstore, said: “I’ll admit it that volunteering at Emmaus has saved my life. It saved my sanity, and I never thought I’d ever do this type of volunteering. If I’m still on this planet at 90, I’ll still be here volunteering!

“For anyone thinking of volunteering, my advice is: just do it. Without volunteers, a lot of places wouldn’t survive. It’ll do your mind the world of good.”

Volunteers’ Week returns this year after reaching its 40th anniversary last year. From June 2 to 8, Emmaus Mossley joined thousands of charities and voluntary organisations, recognising the contribution volunteers make across the UK. The celebration meal at Emmaus Mossley was funded by Action Together’s Tameside Volunteer Celebration Fund.

Alison Hill, CEO of Emmaus Mossley, said: “As a charity, we could not achieve all we do without our fantastic volunteers and our companions and staff who give their time as volunteers outside of Emmaus Mossley.

“The impact of volunteering is huge – on a local level but also nationally and on society as a whole. Our Volunteers’ Week meal was a great opportunity to all who give so much to Emmaus Mossley and to our local community. Thank you to Action Together for supporting us with funding towards this special celebration.”

To find out more about Emmaus Mossley and browse the charity’s current list of volunteer roles, head to: https://emmaus.org.uk/mossley/support-us/volunteer-roles/