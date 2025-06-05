Saddleworth Crimewatch groups’ impact highlighted on BBC show

SADDLEWORTH security groups’ work is now on a national stage after it was featured by the BBC.

The Saddleworth West and Lees Crimewatch branch of the movement was set up in 2022 by local Councillor Alicia Marland, with separate strands for Lees, Grotton and Springhead.

And their effects were highlighted on BBC1 show Doorbell Detectives on Monday, June 2.

The show featured work to track down and identify two men who had been seen looking into properties at 4am after police said there was nothing they could do as they had already left the area.

After a video was shared in the WhatsApp group by the home owner, known only as Pauline, two more people came forward with information.

“I was horrified someone had the gall to do that,” Cllr Marland told the programme.

“I felt incredibly sorry and disappointed with the response Pauline had from the police and really that it had to be investigated.”

Audio picked up of one of the snoopers calling the other ‘Baz’ was also broadcast, also how the pair did the same thing a mile down the road in Lees, also trying home and car doors.

A 999 call resulted in arrests but they were released because of a lack of evidence on one video.

However, a determined Cllr Marland added after about the 2024 incident: “I contacted the neighbourhood sergeant, saying, ‘There’s certainly evidence that needs to be investigated, certainly with a name being used and faces being so clear.’

“I got a very quick response to say they would view the video.”

The footage from Pauline’s home resulted in re-arrests, charges and guilty pleas to attempted burglary and vehicle interference.

The man known as Baz was sentenced to eight months in prison.

Cllr Marland said: “It is evident that these snoopers were easily identifiable and even their name can be heard on the video.

“I’m so pleased that these culprits were caught through the power of communities and the police working together.

“I set up the Crimewatch WhatsApp groups in Lees, Springhead and Grotton in January 2022 for neighbours to promote vigilance and increase awareness of criminal activities in each village and it has been a great success.

“Fortunately, the level of crime in our villages is very low but it is good to know there are people who are aware of security and are looking out for one another.”

*ANYONE wishing to join the Crimewatch WhatsApp groups I asked to contact Cllr Alicia Marland by emailing Alicia.marland@oldham.gov.uk.