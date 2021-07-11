Homes for the Heights?

AN application to build three houses on greenbelt land in Delph is before Oldham Council planners for approval.

If successful, the proposals will confirm demolition of agricultural buildings at Heights Fold Farm on Broad Lane to be replaced by a pair of semi-detached properties and one detached.

Each house will have two car parking spaces and a small garden. Saddleworth Parish Council has already recommended approval.

The applicant is Michael Fancy, former landlord of the Royal Oak public house at the Heights.

The isolated hostelry closed prior to the first coronavirus pandemic lockdown due to falling trade.

Permission was previously obtained in July 2019 for a Class Q development to convert the barns into three houses.

The new scheme will use the same footprint but instead of render and corrugated steel roofs, will be built in natural stone and with slate roofs.

A report submitted in favour of the development by Mark Jones Planning Consultancy acknowledges in its conclusion the proposed dwellings would “constitute inappropriate development in the green belt.”

However, it further states surviving planning approval as well as improvement to design by the use of sensitive materials “significantly weighs in favour of the development to outweigh the identified harm to the green belt.

“Special circumstances have been demonstrated to justify the proposed development.”

To view the application visit: https://tinyurl.com/9mav5mym

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

