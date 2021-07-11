Recruitment drive underway as Bromleys sees surge in demand

LAW firm Bromleys has embarked on a recruitment drive amid increasing demand for its services with the end of the Covid lockdown and restrictions on the horizon.

The award-winning Tameside practice has added four staff in recent weeks across its care proceedings and children services, corporate and commercial and family teams.

The new arrivals are solicitors Charlotte Ellingham and Lisa Bartlett, chartered legal executive Carla Williams and paralegal Holly Sweeney.

In addition, Anthony Nurney has been promoted and secured a training contract supporting the litigation and family teams.

Charlotte specialises in child care law and is a member of the Law Society’s Children Law Accreditation scheme, which recognises specialists in children and family law work.

Her appointment means Bromleys has one of the largest representations under the scheme across Tameside and the whole of Greater Manchester.

Joining Charlotte in care proceedings and children services is paralegal Holly, who will assist the team.

Lisa has joined the corporate and commercial team and will focus primarily on commercial property transactions and complex residential property matters. Her appointment follows a significant increase in instructions and commercial activity for the team.

Carla Williams has joined the firm working exclusively in the family team. She has extensive experience in advising on divorce and relationship breakdowns, domestic abuse injunctions and all aspects of arrangements regarding children and finances, arising from the separation of couples.

Senior and managing partner Mark Hirst said: “All four recruits are a great fit for the firm, and we look forward to seeing them develop their careers with us.

“The last year was challenging, but I’m delighted to say the team stepped up, working together to be the best – which is our internal motto – and we are now well set to expand further in the coming months and year.”

