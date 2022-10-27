HOPE Menswear is stylish addition to Uppermill

THERE is a stylish new addition to Uppermill High Street as HOPE Menswear has arrived, bringing a vast array of well-known quality brands to the area.

The independent fashion retailer, which has been dressing men across the North West since 1959, has opened in The Globe Basement.

Previously known as Denis Hope, the company has menswear and womenswear stores in Norden, near Rochdale, and Clitheroe, and is now expanding into Saddleworth.

They boast sizes from small to 4XL with labels including Barbour, Hugo Boss, Ted Baker, J Lindeberg and Replay. These well known labels are paired with brands from all over Europe, some of which are exclusive to HOPE in the North West.

They welcomed in their first visitors during their grand opening at the start of October and manager Oliver Hope, who is also in charge of the Norden store, was delighted with the response.

He said: “We used to have a store in Oldham more than 20 years ago, and have wanted to open a store in Uppermill ever since we did our pop up in Albion Tap two years ago.

“The pop up was a success, and we hope that opening a permanent store will be the same. The response so far has been amazing, even given the shocking weather we’ve had.

“Everyone has been really complimentary on the look of the store, and our menswear ranges.

“Lots of people have said it’s the type of thing that’s been missing in the area, with most guys having to venture into Manchester to find the brands we carry.”

Visit HOPE Menswear at The Globe Basement (opposite Caffe Grande Abaco) on Uppermill High Street, or follow them on social media to stay up to date with events, sales and promotions: Facebook Hope Menswear and Instagram

@hopemenswear_uppermill

