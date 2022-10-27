Clocking on – work starts to preserve heritage asset

WORK to preserve one of Saddleworth’s Grade II listed buildings has started.

And Oldham Council has pledged to preserve the borough’s historic buildings “for future generations.”

But while contractors are tasked with preventing the Victorian built clock tower at the former Diggle pallet works on Huddersfield Road falling into more disrepair, it’s eventual future use remains a mystery.

“Oldham has so many magnificent historic buildings,” says local authority leader, Councillor Amanda Chadderton.

“We at Oldham Council are so proud of our heritage, we’re absolutely committed to preserving these sites for future generations.

“The clock tower is one of many projects taking place across the borough to breathe new life into historic sites.

“Priority works to the clock tower are taking place over the next few months to help prevent any further deterioration – including making sure the building is weather tight and any existing structural issues are addressed.

“Long term plans for the building are still to be identified and agreed at a later date.”

The clock tower and office building were built in 1890. It was grade two listed by Historic England 96 years later, see https://tinyurl.com/4k8ajmmx

There are currently 447 heritage assets (buildings, monuments and places) in Oldham district, including plenty in Saddleworth that have been nominated for inclusion on the Council’s emerging list of Local Heritage Assets. It is hoped many will make the cut and be included on the final list.

Ian Miller, Heritage Management Director at the Greater Manchester Archaeological Advisory Service, said: “I’m pleased to note the Saddleworth area seems to have benefitted from a great response to the call for nominations and appears to have fairly comprehensive coverage.”

One nomination is Uppermill Council School, later incorporated into the ‘old’ Saddleworth School which opened in 1961.

The Independent reported in our September edition, Councillor Max Woodvine’s desire to preserve UCS-built in 1911 for West Riding County Council-when demolition work starts on the High Street site in the New Year.

An Independent reader from Uppermill supplied this picture, thought to have been taken in the school’s infancy.

Nominations for further assets have now closed but could still be added to the county Historic Environment Record.

