Hopes high for record Wellifest and Saddleworth Show

ORGANISERS of the hugely successful Wellifest and Saddleworth Show weekend event hope to break more records for money raise this year.

After making more than £28,000 last year, the Rotary Clubs of Saddleworth and Oldham Metro expect even better in 2023.

And more than 40 per cent of tickets for Wellifest, on Saturday, June 24, have already been sold.

Co-chairs Frank Bolger and Clint Elliott said: “We are confident 2023 will be the biggest and best events we have ever staged and that many more local good causes and charities will benefit once again from their hard-work.

“The funds raised in 2022 have helped hundreds of families struggling in these difficult times and your support in 2023 will allow this support to continue and even increase.”

Plans for both events are already in place.

Wellifest will see local lad Mike Sweeney perform a DJ set, plus headline acts Manchester Ska Foundation and Foo FighterZ, as well as other popular bands, performing from 12.30pm until 9.30pm.

There will also be increased bar capacity and several new food outlets on the site, at Well-i-Hole Farm in Greenfield.

Saddleworth Show, on Sunday, June 25, is also coming together nicely.

The favourites including Country Corner, an extended dog Show to include retrieval, agility and rallying, Punch and Judy, magic Shows and pony rides will be there.

But this year, a light sabre group will give anyone, no matter what age, training in light sabre fighting as well as professional demonstrations.

Also new this year will be a giant laser maze, while teenagers, who will have auditioned with Mahdlo Youth Centre and Oldham Music Centre, will perform throughout the day.

The winners at the auditions will also perform at Wellifest.

A second arena will also be on site, featuring demonstrations from several local groups from dance workshops to karate and yoga to aerial dance.

And do not worry, the fairground back for both days, with face painters and a fun photo booth to keep the kids happy while parents enjoy the music.

Full details on both events are available at www.wellifest.com and www.saddleworthshow.com

*TICKETS for Wellifest cost £18.50 for people over 12-years-old and £5 for five to 12-year-old. Under fives go free. Family passes – two full price and two reduced price admissions – cost £42.

You can buy them by clicking https://wellifest.com/wellifest-tickets/

For Saddleworth Show, adult entrance costs £6 and £3 for 12-16-year-olds, under 12s go free. A family pass costs £15.

All tickets are available at the gate.

