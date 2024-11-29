HOPEs high that new Uppermill store can bring more success

HOPE Menswear may have a new home on Uppermill’s High Street but the quality of products and service are just as high.

Only now it is award-winning service – with a women’s section.

After initially setting up in The Globe building, HOPE is now located further down the road at 45 High Street, in just about the most prominent location, by the pedestrian crossing.

The move, which was described as ‘stressful,’ has seen the unit, previously Saddleworth Outdoor, completely renovated, and the extra room means extra space for extra lines, including suiting and womenswear.

The ethos of great product and exceptional customer service still remains.

Customers are free to browse and shop in a pressure free environment. There is even a bar area fully stocked with Prosecco and the infamous HOPE Beers!

The addition of womenswear, on the ground floor, with men’s on the lower ground, means Uppermill joins the HOPE Norden and Clitheroe stores in offering clothes for both sexes.

The reaction since opening has been incredible and has proved that the move was the right idea.

Oliver Hope told Saddleworth Independent: “We wanted to get open as soon as possible, ready for the run up to Christmas.

“The first month at the new site has been really busy.

“We’ve had returning customers, who had previously shopped in the old store, partners of guys who were excited that we have added ladies’ clothes.

“And lots of people who were just out and about in the village and thought, ‘What’s this new shop? It looks nice, let’s have a look inside.’

“The size of the new store not only lends itself to us being able to do womenswear but also suiting.

“This is a massive part of the business in Norden and something we have a really high reputation for. We even offer a free alteration service, to guarantee the look and fit that the customer requires.

“The stock will be changing constantly, especially on the ladies’ side, with new and exciting lines being added.”

HOPE’s quality and service has seen them earn national recognition, recently been named Menswear Independent of the Year at the prestigious Draper’s Independents Awards.

Though for Oliver, it is recognition for what grandad Denis started 65 years ago.

He said: “It’s a national award, so we were up against all the independent menswear stores across the country.

“We didn’t think for one minute that we’d win, but it’s nice to be recognised for being a fantastic, family run store, that has been trading for so long.

“The Menswear Independent category was the biggest award of the evening.

“It was quite surreal to win, yet none of this would have been possible without the foundations laid by my grandad – the business values are the same today as they were then, a modern store based on old fashioned customer service, and values.”

HOPE, which also has stores in the Norden area of Rochdale, and Clitheroe in Lancashire, is a familiar name to many, as there was a DENIS HOPE store situated on Yorkshire Street in Oldham, as well as the flagship store on Drake Street in Rochdale.

“A lot of people have said, ‘We didn’t realise the link with Denis Hope. We used to shop there years ago,’” added Oliver.

“A few have even said, ‘You could do with pushing that, as a lot of people have fond memories of shopping at Denis Hope.’”

*HOPE is situated at 45, High Street, Uppermill and is open Wednesday to Saturday from 10am until 5pm, and Sunday between 11am and 4pm.

