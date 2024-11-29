Homes plan for grounds of Uppermill halls

THREE homes may be built in the grounds surrounding two Uppermill halls after outline planning permission was sought.

Geoffrey Chapman has asked Oldham Council about constructing the properties close to Fernthorpe Hall and Hawthorpe Hall, which stand off Church Road.

An area of lawn bounded by trees in front of the former and a more densely-wooded area to the rear of the latter are targeted for development.

Existing access roads will be fully utilised to reach the buildings, with new access points for each dwelling being formed directly off these roadways.

Each property would have a minimum of three parking spaces via external driveways and garages with ample manoeuvring space.

Level access will be provided to the principal entrance of each unit and documents supporting the outline application say they would be ‘high-quality family housing and be of a high-quality construction.’

They state: “Fernthorpe Hall is currently a single residential property whilst Hawthorpe Hall makes up two separate residential houses.

“The final proposal layout has been designed to consider the site analysis work, context assessment of the surrounding area and also density.

“The proposals have considered the amenity impact on the surrounding neighbours, both on the site and in the surrounding area, and have maintained suitable separation standards and considered potential overviewing and overshadowing.

“The proposals have been designed so as not to disrupt the setting of the existing buildings.

“The proposed dwellings will be high-quality family housing and be of a high-quality construction. The construction will meet/exceed the requirements of the Building Regulations, especially with regards energy efficiency.”

Odham Council’s planning committee will decide whether to grant or refuse outline planning permission.

If it says yes, a more detailed reserved matters proposal will be put together.

Then things like the scale/massing, materials, overall appearance and any hard and soft landscaping work will be included.

Documents add: “A natural palette of materials will be proposed at reserved matters stage, which will link in with the surrounding buildings and natural environment and also give the proposed dwellings an element of high-quality architectural interest.”

Fernthorpe Hall is marketed as three separate holiday lets, with a studio, penthouse and a flat.

Hawthorpe Hall was the home of architect Gordon Whyman, who died in 2013 at the age of 103, and son Rick.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

