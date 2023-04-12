Hospice Wishes Happy Retirement to CEO

STAFF at Dr Kershaw’s Hospice said farewell to Chief Executive, Joanne Sloan who retired in March.

Joanne joined the Hospice in 2014 and was promoted to Chief Executive in 2018. She has been instrumental in the introduction of new services at the Hospice including the launch of their Community Services – Hospice at Home and Caring Hands, and has also seen the transformation of the Hospice from the old facility to the new In-Patient Unit.

Joanne said: “I would like to start by saying how incredibly thankful I am to you, our community for all your support for our Hospice during my time as Chief Executive. It’s been a challenging few years with Covid hitting and impacting our clinical services and reducing our income streams. However, 2022 was such a fantastic year, and a great one for me to sadly end my time at Dr Kershaw’s on.”

“I am so very grateful to you all for your support, we simply could not provide the care we provide without you, and I am so proud of our Hospice Team, who each work in their own way to support people at the most difficult of times. I would like to wish our new Chief Executive, Adele Doherty good luck for the future.”

Adele Doherty said: “Thank you to Joanne for everything she has achieved at Dr Kershaw’s over the last nine years, for all her incredible work, and for the developments and new initiatives that have been launched under her leadership. From mentor to good friend, I will never forget Joanne’s support and guidance, and would like to wish her all the very best for her retirement.”

