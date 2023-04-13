Saddleworth firm Hartley Botanic receives royal acclaim

Images by GGC Media LTD

GREENFIELD-BASED firm Hartley Botanic has gained the royal seal of approval by receiving its Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

And the company that makes greenhouses and glasshouses is aiming to go even bigger and better now its prize for international trade is at its Wellington Road headquarters.

Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester Diane Hawkins presented the honour and a much-treasured scroll signed by the late Queen Elizabeth II at a ceremony on Monday, April 3.

Chairman Martin Toogood admits seeing that brought a tear to his eye but the target now is to get another by becoming even more global.

After revealing Hartley Botanic’s products are in all but three of the states in the USA, as well as in locations like New Zealand, Tasmania, the Falkland Islands and Japan, he told Saddleworth Independent: “It was partly seeing the late Queen’s signature that made it emotional but also the realisation that the effort we’ve put in over the last seven years came to fruition.

“It was slightly overwhelming. You get on with business on a day-to-day basis and you don’t think about these things as you have a business to run.

“But we had chance to reflect and think about what we’ve done over the last seven years and how we’ve got to this point.

“Yet there’s always so much more you can do. It’s not just a case of saying, ‘The line is drawn and that’s it. The finishing line’s been achieved.’ There is no finishing line.

“I genuinely believe that what we’ve done is create a worldwide brand. We’re very successful in some parts of the world but we can be successful in others.

“The world’s our oyster and this just made us think about that and our international achievement is something we want to build on – we don’t want to lose it.

“Now we’ve got the award, we have to prove again in another three to four years’ time that we’re worthy of the award again.

“International growth is still very high on our agenda.”

The ceremony, two years after Hartley Botanic received the 2021 honour, saw Mr Toogood admit: “I didn’t think this day would happen.”

He also told how they started with three-and-a-half employees in the USA and now have 35 and counting, with one salesperson in Canada.

And each of the 120 employees on Greenfield, a growth from 60, received their own token of appreciation in the form of Hartley Botanic-branded chocolate bars.

Mrs Hawkins, who told how the company was one of only five in the region to receive a Queen’s Award, added: “I stand here on behalf of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, which makes it doubly poignant and special.

“To get this award, you have to go through a very tough application. These are not handed out lightly.

“And the company is on an amazing upward trajectory. I’m so glad to have you in Greater Manchester.

“Well done. Here’s to the next time.”

