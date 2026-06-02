Hotel’s shepherd huts to stay after wheel-y good application

A SADDLEWORTH hotel has been allowed to keep three shepherd huts in its grounds after proving the wheels had not fallen off.

Grains Bar was told it could not hve the structures, used a bridal preparation rooms for weddings, in June 2025.

But a resubmission has been allowed, with proving they can be moved forming a key part of the change of mind, along with the fact permission was only sought for five years.

In a report, officers state: “The applicant has submitted further evidence to present the huts remain on wheeled chassis without fixed foundations and they constitute a material change of use of land rather than operational development.

“The resubmission advances the argument that the huts meet the definition of a caravan under section 29 of the Caravans Sites and Control of Development Act 1960.

“Section 29 defines a caravan as a structure designed or adapted for human habitation which is capable of being moved from one place to another (whether by being towed or by being transported on a motor vehicle or trailer).

“The submitted photographs confirm the huts are mounted on wheeled chassis with cast iron wheels clearly visible.

“The planning statement confirms the huts have no fixed foundations and are connected to services via temporary hook-up connections rather than permanent fixed infrastructure.

“The photographs submitted with the resubmission show the wheeled chassis in situ. The planning statement asserts that the wheels were not removed and that the huts remain capable of being relocated.

“This is materially different from the factual finding made on the refused application, where the officer noted that wheels had been removed.

“Based on the submitted evidence, the huts as currently sited are on wheeled chassis and are, in principle, capable of being moved.

“In conclusion, the primary development therefore is a material change of use of land for the siting of moveable holiday accommodation, rather than operational development.”

The time limit was also important, with documents adding: “A five-year temporary permission with a mandatory restoration condition means the development is not permanent.

“At the end of the five-year term, the huts must be removed and the land restored unless a further permission is granted.

“This is a material distinction from the refused application, which sought permanent permission.”

Grains Bar Hotel hosts approximately 97 weddings a year, making it the second busiest wedding venue in Oldham.

And the huts make up for the loss of three rooms when a two-storey extension to improve wedding facilities was granted.

Its owners also told of their importance, saying; “The huts serve an important, but ancillary role to the hotel’s primary function as a wedding venue.

“Two huts are typically used in the hours before a wedding ceremony for the bride/bridesmaids and groom/groomsmen to dress and prepare, offering a private and charming space on-site.

“Later, the huts double as unique overnight accommodation for the couple or their guests.

“During times with no weddings, the shepherd huts provide additional guest accommodation.

“In essence, they enhance the hotel’s visitor offer by providing a novel rural-luxe experience, which is increasingly expected in the competitive weddings and hospitality market.

“The occupancy of the huts is intended to remain ancillary to the hotel; they are not independent dwellings, and their use is integrated with the hotel’s operations.”