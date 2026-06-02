Saddleworth Medical Practice celebrates ‘good’ rating

A SADDLEWORTH surgery is celebrating after it achieved a ‘good’ rating at its latest inspection.

And the Care Quality Commission (CQC) praised Saddleworth Medical Practice’s commitment to delivering safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led healthcare services to patients across the community.

The facility, based on Smith Lane in Uppermill but also with a centre in Delph, was visited by inspectors from the watchdog in April.

And the verdict was positive for its near 14,000 patients.

In the safe category, they found staff kept facilities clean and maintained equipment appropriately to ensure people were kept safe

They assessed and managed the risk of infection well and took steps to control the risk of it spreading. There were enough staff with the right skills, qualifications and experience.

Inspectors also deemed that staff supported people to live healthier lives and treated people with kindness, empathy and compassion.

Leaders and staff were alert to discrimination and inequality that could disadvantage groups of people who used the service and sought ways to address any barriers.

And the practice’s ‘clear vision and strategy, which considered the needs of the people who used their service and the wider community’ was highlighted.

Feedback from more than 80 patients was also overwhelmingly positive.

After the report was published, the partners at Saddleworth Medical Practice, said: “We are delighted with the outcome of this inspection and proud to have been recognised as a ‘Good’ practice by the CQC.

“This reflects the hard work, dedication, and professionalism of our entire team, who are committed every day to providing high-quality care for our patients and local community.”