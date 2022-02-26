Hough twins become third generation to sign for professional clubs

LEWIS Hough, another member of Saddleworth Rangers’ successful Under-16 side, has joined twin brother George in signing scholarship forms for a professional rugby league club.

The 17-year-old Lewis will be playing academy rugby at Bradford Bulls where, as he is on an amateur contract, he will still be able to turn out for Rangers when not needed at the Yorkshire club.

That will not be the case for George who has signed a professional deal at Wigan Warriors so is unable to return to the amateur club where he had played in the juniors for four years.

Lewis, a prop/loose head forward, and centre George will play U18 academy rugby for their respective clubs which meet on March 24 when they will oppose one another.

Though the boys live in Littleborough and attended Wardle High School, the family’s roots are in Saddleworth.

Dad Chris, the former Rochdale Hornets, Oldham, Leigh, Doncaster and Swinton player, was raised in Lees and played for both Waterhead Warriors, where he also was first-team coach for a spell, Saddleworth Rangers and latterly Rochdale Mayfield.

Lewis and George are also the third generation of the family to be at professional clubs as Chris’ late father Mick had a spell at Mansfield Marksmen having also been a stalwart at Waterhead.

“Dad died 12 years ago and would have been a proud grandparent of the boys, especially that George has signed for Wigan for whom he also scouted,” explained Chris.

There is also a further link to professional rugby as Chris’ nephew is Finlay Rogers, another of Rangers’ all-conquering U16 side has signed for both Wigan Warriors and Sale Sharks in the 15-man code.

Chris’ sister Rachel is married to Finlay’s father Wes, also a former professional rugby league player.

Lewis had become the ninth member of that successful U16 side to sign for a professional club.

The jewel was Jack Sinfield, son of legend Kevin, who has already made his debut for Leeds Rhino’s first team in a pre-season friendly against Wakefield Trinity only months after last playing for the U16s.

Jake Thewlis and Nolan Tupaea, both at Warrington Wolves and George Hough make up the four players who have landed pro deals.

A further five players from that team will be playing academy rugby at pro clubs on amateur contracts.

Alongside Lewis Hough are Darius Carter (Huddersfield Giants), Blake Morgan and Jacob Mitchell (both Leeds Rhinos) and Finlay Rogers who will be playing both league and union for Wigan Warriors and Sale Sharks.

The U16 team was coached by Rangers’ late chairman Shane ‘Jocky’ Wilson alongside Darrel Rogers and Kevin Sinfield.

Darrel said: “The majority of the team were together since they were six years old and have stuck to one club.

“Jocky was there from the start and right to the end before he sadly passed away last year.”

On the prospects for the boys, Darrel added: “We as coaches focused on them being a good person on and off the pitch and we tried to be the fittest team and play everything at speed with skill being a massive focus with what we did.

“Whatever the boys do in their lives in the future, if it’s rugby or not, they will be better people for their time playing at the Rangers and this is testament to Jocky and Kevin.”

• Meanwhile, Morgan Watson from this year’s U16s was spotted by St Helens in the final game of last season and has joined their scholarship programme.

