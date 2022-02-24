Back on line Phone box set for new lease of life

AN iconic red phone box in Greenfield is to be brought back into service.

The kiosk outside the King William IV pub on Ladhill Lane has been partly restored by landlord Tony Simpson.

But the pandemic halted his work while vandals daubed the inside with unsightly yellow graffiti.

Now Tony is pressing ahead with the final renovation and aims to use the box to house a life-saving defibrillator.

That will further increase the number of these vital pieces of equipment in the village after the Greenfield and Grasscroft Residents’ Association decision to adopt another box on

Carr Lane.

Tony and wife Donna have launched a fundraising campaign to install a defibrillator in the redundant K6 ex BT box.

Saddleworth South councillor Jamie Curley has donated £600 and Tony has also put in a three-figure sum towards the anticipated cost of £1,400 for the machinery and installation.

A GoFundMe page has been set-up while the pub has renamed its weekly beer raffle to ‘beer and defibrillator raffle.

It is also hoped to start a number of community first aid courses to encourage people in Greenfield to get involved and understand other required for first aid.

To donate visit: https://tinyurl.com/mr2kazjb

