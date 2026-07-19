Housing association shortlisted for three Oldham Business Awards

FIRST Choice Homes Oldham (FCHO) is celebrating after being shortlisted in three categories at this year’s Oldham Business Awards.

The housing association is in the running for Business of the Year (£5m+ turnover), the Supporting Young People Award and the Workforce Health and Wellbeing Award.

Now in their 18th year, the prestigious awards recognise organisations and individuals making a significant contribution to the borough’s economy and community.

The winners will be revealed at a gala awards ceremony on October 2.

FCHO chief executive Mark Gifford welcomed the news, saying the nominations reflected the organisation’s commitment to both the local community and its workforce.

He said: “FCHO is a strong supporter of our local businesses as a major organisation and employer in the Oldham area, so we’re delighted to be finalists in three important categories.

“These awards are a major event in the town too and much respected and appreciated by everyone.

“I wish all the finalists the absolute best, but I will be very much hoping FCHO can achieve a hat trick of victories on the night.”