Five retiring education leaders honoured by Oldham’s Mayor 

FIVE inspirational headteachers and education leaders who have dedicated decades to children across Oldham have been honoured by the borough’s new Mayor at a special civic reception.

The event, held in the Mayor’s Parlour at the JR Clynes Building, celebrated the outstanding careers of Angela Knowles, Helen Rowland, Hilary Henderson, Linda McCombe and Sarah Healey.

Hosting her first civic reception since taking office, Mayor of Oldham Councillor Pam Byrne paid tribute to the five women for their commitment to pupils, staff and local communities, praising the lasting impact they have made through decades of leadership.

Angela Knowles retires after an exceptional 30 years in headship, including 21 years leading St Thomas CE Primary School in Werneth.

During her tenure she successfully guided the school through significant change, including expansion, academy conversion, staffing transitions and building developments, while steering the school through the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Colleagues described her as a leader whose “kindness, dedication and steadfast belief in every child” will be remembered long after her retirement, adding that she leaves behind “a school, a community and a profession that are all stronger because of her.”

Helen Rowland is stepping down as chief executive of Focus-Trust following a teaching career spanning more than three decades.

Beginning her career at Werneth Infant School in 1990 before moving to Coppice Primary School, she later held senior leadership positions before leading Focus-Trust’s growth into a successful multi-academy trust supporting 15 schools across seven local authority areas, including several in Oldham.

Last month, the trust was named Medium Multi-Academy Trust of the Year at the MAT Excellence Awards.

Hilary Henderson retires after 41 years in education, including the last nine as headteacher of St Paul’s CE Primary School in Royton.

Widely recognised for championing pupil wellbeing, Hilary has led a host of memorable initiatives, including a televised Platinum Jubilee celebration, choir performances in London, fundraising for children’s mental health charity Place2Be, and producing a socially distanced pantomime during the pandemic.

She also helped St Paul’s become a Trauma Informed UK school after completing a diploma in trauma-informed practice and became Executive Headteacher of both St Paul’s and St Anne’s CE Primary Schools in September 2025.

Rachel Krigers, the school’s longest-serving governor, praised Hilary for always placing “children and staff at the heart of every decision”, particularly through her focus on mental health and wellbeing.

Linda McCombe, who joined St Theresa’s RC Primary School in Derker in 2017, progressed from class teacher to deputy headteacher before becoming headteacher.

During her leadership, the school has strengthened its inclusive ethos while fostering strong relationships with families and supporting staff through clear leadership and encouragement. A tribute presented at the reception praised her lasting contribution and dedication to the children in her care.

Sarah Healey retires after 27 years at Buckstones Primary School in Shaw.

Having joined as deputy headteacher and Year One teacher in 1999, she became headteacher in 2002 and earned a reputation for her calm, compassionate and hands-on leadership.

Colleague Alison Nelson said: “Sarah’s door is always open. No two days are ever the same, yet she meets each challenge with calmness, compassion and support. No task is beneath Sarah. She is hands on and leads by example.”

Speaking after the reception, Councillor Byrne said: “It was a real privilege to welcome Angela, Helen, Hilary, Linda and Sarah to the Mayor’s Parlour and recognise their outstanding contribution to education in Oldham.

“Their leadership, dedication and commitment have made a lasting difference to thousands of pupils, families and colleagues across our borough and beyond.

“Whether leading schools through periods of change, supporting children during the pandemic, championing wellbeing or helping schools to thrive, each of them has left a remarkable legacy.

“On behalf of the people of Oldham, I would like to thank them for their many years of service and wish them all the very best for a happy, healthy and well-deserved retirement.

“Their dedication, leadership and commitment to education have left a lasting legacy that will continue to benefit schools, pupils and communities for years to come.”