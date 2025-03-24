Housing Units hosts exclusive influencer event to unveil 2025 Spring Trends

HOUSING Units, the home of inspiration, welcomed influencers and trendsetters for an evening of food, cocktails, mocktails, and music to celebrate the launch of its highly anticipated 2025 Spring Trends.

Organic Attraction – A serene blend of organic shapes and curves, soft neutral tones and textures to create a sense of serenity and calm throughout the home. Beach Bohemian – Inspired by tranquil coastal escapes, this theme features breezy blues, crisp whites, and weathered wood for a relaxed, airy feel. Bellissimo Segreto – Contemporary Italian style that is effortlessly chic, fusing tradition and modernity with fine craftsmanship and beautifully curated finishes. Contemporary Grandeur – A distinctive blend of luxury and timeless design that gives a sophisticated, curated look that appeals to those seeking both elegance and comfort in their living spaces.

The event, designed to immerse guests in the essence of spring, showcased four brand-new interior trends that are set to define the season. Guests explored each trend, collecting raffle tickets along the way for a chance to win exclusive prizes at the end of the evening.

The Outdoor Living department, also launched on the same evening, became a hub of excitement as guests gathered to experience the latest in outdoor design. Enhancing the lively ambiance, a DJ set the mood with uplifting beats while attendees indulged in boozy summer lollies – a refreshing preview of the sunny months ahead.

“The Influencer Spring Trend Launch was a fantastic way to bring our new collections to life,” said Amanda Hastie, Marketing Manager at Housing Units. “It was wonderful to see guests engaging with our designs and celebrating the new season in style.”

With an evening filled with inspiration, entertainment, and exciting giveaways, Housing Units once again proved why it remains the go-to destination for home and lifestyle trends.

For more information about the new spring collections, visit www.housingunits.co.uk/inspire-me

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

