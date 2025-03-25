Newly qualified solicitor embarks on dream career with Pearson Solicitors

A NEWLY QUALIFIED solicitor says she is pursuing her dream career of helping other people as she launches into work with Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisors.

Hajirah Zia recently qualified in the area of property law with the Oldham-based firm, who are set to open an Uppermill office this Spring, and she spoke about what her work means to her.

What inspired you to become a solicitor?

I grew up watching my dad in the legal field as he ran his own law firms. He has always been my inspiration, and if I am anywhere near as hardworking as him, then I have succeeded. He is the reason I chose law as my career.

What do you enjoy most about working as a solicitor?

Law has been my dream career since I was a child. It’s a rewarding feeling helping others and also making my family super proud was always important to me.

Are there specific areas of law you find particularly rewarding or interesting, and why?

Property law (residential conveyancing and commercial property) as I have qualified in this area. I was new to the field when I started Pearson Solicitors but it worked, I have learnt so much over the years and made some great friends.

I have also enjoyed Family law as I did a contentious seat in that department, which really was a whole new world for me, and again helping others at vulnerable stages of life is what makes the job so fulfilling for me.

How do you see different departments working towards a cohesive whole?

It’s lovely to see how all the departments collaborate, not only just to refer work, but to provide a deeper insight on issues where matters may interlink and cover more than one area. I know if I have a question that a different department would potentially be more experienced in, I could just pick up the phone and liaise with my colleagues.

Why did you join Pearson?

I joined straight after COVID as I was ready to kick start my legal career, and it seemed like a great firm. I started as a Legal Assistant but highlighted that I wanted to qualify as a solicitor, so progression was super important to me and here I am today, a qualified solicitor.

Who has been the most inspirational person in your academic journey, legal journey or personal journey?

My dad as he is a very hard-working family man and makes the impossible seem possible with hard work and dedication.

What do you like the most about your day-to-day job?

Client care: I like communicating with clients. I like to make sure that they are informed and always satisfied.

Can you describe a memorable moment that made you feel proud of your work?

I love receiving good feedback from clients and every 5-star review I receive really does brighten my day, if not week!

What are the most satisfying aspects of helping clients navigate legal challenges?

Just seeing how my assistance can change someone’s life is huge for me.

How do you stay motivated in what can sometimes be a demanding profession?

Being Muslim, I try to stay on top of my prayers, which is a massive stress relief for me and keeps me focused.

What skills or qualities do you think are essential to thrive as a solicitor?

Honesty, hard work, dedication, communication, attention to detail, meeting deadlines, and lots more!

Is there a particular part of the legal process that you find especially fulfilling?

Completion days! The sigh of relief once everything has successfully gone through.

How do you see your career evolving over the next five to ten years?

I hope to gain more experience and become a great solicitor at Pearson.

What advice would you give to someone considering a career as a solicitor?

Don’t give up!!! Stay focused, there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers offers a comprehensive range of legal and financial services for both private and commercial clients. The firm operates from offices in Oldham, Hollinwood, Failsworth, and Milnrow.

Find out more on their website: www.pearsonlegal.co.uk or call them on 0161 787 3500 or email enquiries@pearsonlegal.co.uk

