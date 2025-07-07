Housing Units launches Summer Sale

Advertisment feature

HOUSING Units, the department store renowned for its exceptional service and unique shopping experience, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Summer Sale, now on for a limited time.

But Housing Units is more than just a store, it’s a place where memories are made.

For more than 78 years, families have passed through the doors, making it a cherished tradition across generations.

From a child’s first visit with their grandparents to the moment someone discovers the perfect piece for their home, every visit to Housing Units is filled with inspiration, warmth and personal touches that have earned a reputation as a department store like no other.

The experience begins before customers even step inside, greeted by the friendly face of a doorman, a small gesture that speaks volumes.

Inside, thoughtfully curated spaces and handpicked collections elevate the everyday and bring homes to life.

This summer, customers can enjoy incredible savings across a wide range of departments, from stylish furniture and home décor to outdoor living and accessories, all with the same trusted quality and service Housing Units is known for.

“We’re proud to be part of our customers’ stories, from milestone moments to family traditions,” said Nick Fox, CEO at Housing Units.

“Our Summer Sale is the perfect opportunity for new and returning customers to experience what makes us special and to find something beautiful for their homes.”

The Housing Units Summer Sale is now on. Visit in-store or online to discover a department store like no other. Housing Units Retail Park, Wickentree Lane, Failsworth, Manchester, M35 9BA