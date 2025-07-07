Saddleworth centre aims high with climbing tower and ropes course plan

A SADDLEWORTH centre is looking to get a climbing tower and ropes course reinstalled after three years.

And if planning permission is granted, Castleshaw, on Waterworks Road near Delph, will be aiming higher.

For the structure they want to put in will rise 13 metres, almost 40 feet, into the air.

Oldham Council is looking to reintroduce the tower and ropes on land next to the centre’s car park.

Documents also detailed what form it will take.

They state: “This is to be a ‘higher level ropes course’ – approximately 13 metres high overall and consists of a climbing tower and a timber pole.

“A beam approximately 12 metres long is set to the top of the tower from which are attached various fixings for the suspension of ropes catering for different activities.

“A “Jacob’s ladder “is also suspended from the beam. Sited beneath the end of the beam is a timber “leap of faith “pole, capped with a platform, approximately 10.5 metres high.

“From the top of the tower are “guy lines “to provide additional stability.

“The Waterworks Road viewing side to the ropes course structure reveals the site to be bounded by mature trees along the boundary wall, so from a more distant viewpoint, which for the roadway is also elevated, the” ropes course” becomes shrouded by the close proximity line of trees.

“From the initial overlooking view of the ropes course tree shrouded site, the backdrop then rises and fills the landscape, so the ropes course itself will hardly be of any visual significance.”

Oldham Council’s planning committee will decide whether to grant or refuse permission.