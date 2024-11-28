How a Love Actually scene is helping to attract new social workers

A FILM scene which confirmed a couple’s attraction for one another is being used to help attract new social workers locally.

Many of us will be familiar with the iconic “cue cards” scene in the 2003 Christmas romantic comedy Love Actually.

Well, in a heartwarming twist that pays homage to that moment actor Andrew Lincoln confesses his love to on-screen crush Juliet – played by Keira Knightley, Oldham Council has launched an important and emotive message of its own.

The local authority’s video – aimed at people with an interest in children’s social care – sees local social worker Tracy Hynes start by explaining the unfortunate reality of how some children and their families won’t be having ‘the most wonderful time of year’ this winter.

This is because some residents require additional support, care and compassion to help them through the difficult situations they are currently facing.

Tracy first started as a social worker at the council last year after completing its social work apprenticeship programme.

“At times like these, social work can be challenging, but the rewards of seeing families thrive and children safe make every moment worthwhile,” she said.

“We have a fantastic team here and the support we get as social workers is great. There’s a lot of value placed on staff and the opportunities we get here with training and development really do make you feel valued and respected.

“I’m a resident of Oldham as well so I have quite a distinct loyalty to the town but, not just that, as a social worker I love working here, and I enjoy the people I work with, it’s just a really good place to be.”

Viewers of the video are encouraged to ‘Choose Oldham’ and apply online to the council’s current social work-related vacancies.

The motive behind the campaign is to address one of the biggest issues councils are currently facing to recruit new social workers – with children’s services across the country experiencing huge demand for support and winter is likely to increase those pressures even further.

Oldham Council says case referrals to its children’s social care services increased by 33.7% to 971 last year, compared with the same period for 2022 – when there were 726.

Aspiring children’s social workers are being invited to a new recruitment event, with on-the-day interviews on offer to those attending.

It takes place on Wednesday, December 4, from 4pm to 7pm at the newly opened HIVE offices in Spindles.

The council says it will “not only give people a good understanding of what it’s like to work in Oldham as a social worker but the wider benefits and opportunities on offer in these council roles”.

Attendees will also be able to learn more about the council’s approach to social work as part of a short seminar on its systemic practice model and how it helps to support local residents.

People interested in the council’s children’s social work vacancies can also request an interview for these roles in the run-up to the event.

For more information on the recruitment event and to register attendance, people are encouraged to visit Eventbrite here.

To be considered for an interview, applicants must first submit copies of their CV, social work qualifications, Social Work England registration, a recent DBS and proof of their driving license and home address to Oldham’s Children’s Social Work Academy.

Details must be sent in via email to cswa@oldham.gov.uk with applicants advised to indicate their preferred social work role, team and interview time slot.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

